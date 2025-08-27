Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez congratulate Taylor Swift on her engagement, Blake Lively gives it a miss

Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Avril Lavigne, and Charlie Puth were among the singers who congratulated pop sensation Taylor Swift on her engagement with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, on Tuesday.

While some celebrities shared special Instagram Stories to wish the pop icon, others simply left a like on the post that had the comments section turned off.

Swift made the announcement on Instagram, dropping a set of pictures from the ceremony. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote on Instagram.

Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter, who is set to collaborate with Swift on the title track of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, re-shared the post with a series of white heart emojis. The Instagram Story is set to Swift’s song So High School.

Selena, on the other hand, has liked the post.

Avril Lavigne took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Awww huge congratulations to @taylorswift and @killatrav.”

“Congratulations Taylor and Travis! This is the best part of life. So happy for you both,” wrote singer Charlie Puth, sharing Swift’s post.

Little Mix member Leigh-anne congratulated the couple, sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. “Yes SIS,” she wrote.

Model-actress Cara Delevingne, too, wished the couple. She posted fire-heart emojis alongside Swift and Kelce’s names joined by a plus sign.

Other celebs who liked the post on Instagram include Cardi B, Lorde,Sydney Sweeney, Demi Lovato, Rachel Zegler, Gracie Abrams, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, Reneé Rapp, Nina Dobrev, Candance King, Sophie Turner, and Reese Witherspoon.

However, Swift’s former friend Blake Lively missed the roll-call for the announcement.

Rumours about Swift and Kelce dating each other started in 2023. The couple publicly showcased their affection for each other at Super Bowl 2024. Swift, who attended the event, cheered for Kelce from her seat and locked him in a warm embrace after the match.

Recently, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter announced her new album Life of a Showgirl on the podcast New Heights Show, presented by Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce.