regular-article-logo Friday, 05 December 2025

‘His strength comes from his pain’: Josh Hutcherson says ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ digs deeper into Mike’s trauma

The sequel picks up a year and a half after the events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, with Mike attempting to build a stable life for Abby

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.12.25, 04:09 PM
A still from ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’

A still from ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ File Picture

Josh Hutcherson says the emotional weight carried by his character, Mike, is at the heart of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, setting the tone for the sequel’s darker, more character-driven approach.

Speaking about Mike’s evolving relationship with his younger sister, Abby, Hutcherson said the new film leans hard into the cost of survival. “Everything that happened in the first film has deepened their connection. It is tough when a brother has to step into the role of a father,” he quipped.

“Mike is doing his best, but he is still figuring it out… That is where a lot of his strength comes from, and a lot of his pain, too,” the actor added.

The sequel picks up a year and a half after the events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, with Mike attempting to build a stable life for Abby while struggling under the strain of unresolved trauma.

Piper Rubio returns as Abby, now older, more independent, and grappling with the absence of the animatronics she once considered friends. Her tribute to them—a robotics project for her school science fair—anchors much of her emotional arc.

Rubio said Abby’s story is shaped by grief and the longing for connection. “She has grown a lot… She really misses her friends and wants to see them again, but Mike will not let her.” She also became an unexpected on-set resource, with Hutcherson calling her detailed understanding of the franchise’s mythology invaluable during production.

Elizabeth Lail returns as Vanessa, whose struggle to distance herself from her father, William Afton, is explored through unsettling dream sequences revisiting her childhood. Lail described Vanessa as “an incredibly strong and brave police officer” who also carries a history of abuse that continues to destabilise her.

Director Emma Tammi said Lail’s expanded role allowed the team to examine the character’s internal conflict with greater depth, noting her commitment across both emotional and action-driven scenes.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 released in Indian theatres on 5 December.

