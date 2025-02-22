Actress Kriti Sanon wins the internet with her glamorous ‘desi’ looks; pictures inside

Actress Kriti Sanon won the internet with her glamorous “desi” looks on Saturday, sharing photos of her dressed in ethnic wear at a wedding she attended recently with sister Nupur Sanon.

Kriti Sanon sported a black, off-shoulder sari with ruffles and sheer detailing. She paired her “shaadi” ensemble with diamond stud earrings and kept a simple hairdo with her hair clutched back.

The Crew actress opted for a teal-coloured ethnic outfit — a kurta and palazzo set with a net dupatta, featuring intricate embroidery and a Bandhani print. She accessorised the look with sunglasses and a bindi.

Kriti’s another traditional wear featured a light yellow, semi-sheer anarkali-style dress with intricate white-and-green floral embroidery. The dress featured a fitted bodice with a V-neckline and a thin belt that accentuated the waist.

The actress posed with her sister Nupur Sanon, who also attended the wedding in an embroidered ivory-coloured sharara.

Kriti looked stunning in a heavily embroidered golden saree, which she paired with classic golden accessories.

The actress recently started shooting for Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa. She was last seen in the Netflix’s thriller film Do Patti.