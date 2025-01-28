Live stream of Coldplay's last India concert garnered 83 lakh views: Disney+ Hotstar

Digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday said it garnered 83 lakh views for the live stream of British rock band Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on January 26, clocking 16.5 crore minutes of watch time in three hours.

As part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour", the band had three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay, led by vocalist Chris Martin, regaled fans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on two dates: January 25 and January 26, their last stop in India.

According to a press release issued by JioStar Digital, the live stream of Sunday's show "attracted 83 lakh views and garnered an impressive 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. Delighting fans across the nation with an unmatched experience, viewers tuned in from all parts of the country with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85 per cent viewership." The group, also comprising guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, performed on popular tracks "Yellow", "Charlie Brown", "All My Love", "Clocks", "People of the Pride", "Hymn for the Weekend" and "Viva La Vida".

Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, said their aim has always been to deliver an immersive experience to viewers and feels glad they achieved that with Coldplay's concert.

“At Disney+ Hotstar, we specialise in delivering compelling and immersive coverage of large-scale live events. We're continually striving to serve elevated experiences, combining our storytelling strength with the power of shared emotional connections. Coldplay Live is a perfect example of how we bring world-class live entertainment and the power of unmissable, shared moments to millions across India,” Gupta said in a statement.

Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, said the response to the live stream concert of Coldplay is a testament to their commitment to offering premium experiences.

“At Disney+ Hotstar, curating live-streaming experiences goes beyond business. Our unparalleled reach driven by our vision to empower audiences makes it imperative for us to deliver premium high-value entertainment experiences for our users,” Mani said.

Hours after wrapping up the India leg of their tour, Coldplay expressed gratitude to fans for their love and kindness in the last two weeks.

"Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever (sic)," read a post on the group's official X page.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.