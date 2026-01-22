Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Taskaree: The Smugglers Web’ first Indian series to debut at No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list

Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree: The Smugglers Web has become the first Indian series to debut at No.1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.

“Green light all the way to the top. Taskaree is the first Indian series to debut at #1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10,” read the caption to the streamer’s post on Instagram.

The other shows on the list include Can This Love Be Translated, The Great Indian Kapil Show, His & Hers, Single’s Inferno, Single Papa, Seven Dials, Stranger Things and #90’s.

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web is created by Neeraj Pandey, known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby, Special Ops and Special 26. The show marks the first collaboration between Neeraj and Emraan. Sharad Kelkar plays an antagonist in the series.

The ensemble cast also features Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala, Anuja Sathe, Anurag Sinha, Jameel Khan, Virendra Saxena, and Hemant Kher.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, Taskaree: The Smugglers Web marks Neeraj’s third Netflix series after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web premiered on Netflix on January 14. The show follows Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan) and his team of once-suspended officers on a mission to dismantle Bada Choudhary’s (Sharad) smuggling network.

Emraan was last seen in Suparn S. Varma’s Haq alongside Yami Gautam.