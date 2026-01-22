Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s romantic-drama ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ to drop on Netflix this January

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein to drop on Netflix on January 23 and can be watched in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

The film is directed by Aanand L.Rai.

“Aa raha hai woh ishk jo dil jod bhi de, aur tod bhi de. Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out tomorrow on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster.

The film revolves around Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti's (Kriti) intense love story, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.

Tere Ishk Mein marked Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021). The romance drama also serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor.

Theatrically released on November 28, 2025 in Hindi and Tamil, Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-series and Color Yellow Production. The background score for the film is composed by A.R. Rahman, who also composed the music for Raanjhanaa. The screenplay for Tere Ishk Mein was developed by Raanjhanaa screenwriter Himanshu Sharma.

The film also features Tota Roy Choudhury, Vineet Singh, Prakash Raj and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles.

The lifetime worldwide collection of Tere Ishk Mein is approximately Rs 161 crore net.

On the work front, Dhanush is set to star in the action-drama Kara. On the other hand Kriti Sanon, will be next seen in the sequel of Cocktail.