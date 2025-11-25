International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh loses Best Actor award to Spanish actor Oriol Pla

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh could not clinch the award for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Imtiaz Ali’s film Amar Singh Chamkila at the 53rd International Emmys on Monday.

The 41-year-old lost to Spanish actor Oriol Pla, who was nominated for his role in Yo, adicto (I, Addict). The awards ceremony was livestreamed on iemmys.tv on Monday for viewers in India.

This marked Diljit’s first-ever International Emmy Award nomination.

Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated at the International Emmys in two categories — one for Best Performance by an Actor and the other for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series title.

Besides Diljit Dosanjh and Oriol Pla, actor David Mitchell was nominated for his role in Ludwig. Colombian actor Diego Vasquez was selected for his performance in One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The International Emmy Award for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series went to Lost Boys and Fairies, created by Daf James. Other films in competition with the three-part series were Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb from Germany and Chile’s entry Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death).

Following the awards ceremony, Netflix India dropped pictures of Diljit, Imtiaz and others on the red carpet. “From the Pind to the International Emmys red carpet, Chamkila shines on,” they wrote on social media.

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is a biopic of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record-selling Indian artiste of the 1980s. The singer, who was killed at 27 along with his wife and two members of his band, shot to fame with his song Takue Te Takua and went on to deliver several other hits.

Both Diljit and Parineeti Chopra have lent their voices to the songs, some of which were recorded live in front of an audience.

Released on Netflix on April 12 last year, Amar Singh Chamkila is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films.