Did Sydney Sweeney confirm her relationship with Scooter Braun? Here’s what we know

Purported photos of Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney and talent manager Scooter Braun kissing in New York City’s Central Park have gone viral, with many seeing it as a relationship confirmation from the duo.

One of the pictures shows Sweeney and Braun sitting on a rock in a park and kissing. Another photo shows Sweeney smiling and showing her phone screen to Braun.

While Sweeney sported a casual look in a brown leather jacket, jeans and brown boots, Braun went for dark jeans and a white T-shirt underneath a blue jacket, brown shoes and a baseball cap.

The pictures have surfaced after Sweeney recently discussed her relationship status in an interview with GQ. “I don’t think I’m looking for a man right now. What I’ve learned this year is that I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I’m going to be okay,” she had said.

“If love finds me, love finds me. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hope love finds me, but I’m not the type of person that wants to go out all the time. And I do believe in true love and wanting to be with someone for the rest of my life. So I’m not going to…you won’t see me jumping around a lot of places,” she added.

The duo have been spotted several times in New York. Their latest outing was at a comedy club. People magazine had previously reported that they were “casually dating”.

People magazine quoted a source who said that Scooter’s friends were happy to see him with Sweeney. “They say it's been a long time since they've seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her. He thinks she's smart, kind, and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise,” they said.

Sweeney ended her engagement with businessman Jonathan Davino in May this year. Previously, social media was also rife with rumours about the actress dating her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Scooter was previously married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2021. Their divorce was finalised in 2022. He shares three children with Cohen.