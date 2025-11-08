Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu make her relationship official with director Raj Nidimoru? Here’s the buzz

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s picture in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent photo dump has taken social media by storm.

The photo that shows the actress hugging Nidimoru has sparked buzz, with many fans speculating that the duo are dating.

The photo was shared from the launch event of Samantha’s perfumery brand Secret Alchemist, which was only attended by her close friends and family.

“Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins,” Samantha wrote.

She also added, “I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning.”

While Nidimoru looked dapper in a black blazer, Samantha stole the show in her black lace dress.

Many fans congratulated Samantha and Raj in comments. A few even went on to ask if it was their way of finally making their relationship official. “Is it official?” a fan asked in the comment section. “She has made it official,” wrote another.

Earlier, the two sparked dating rumours after Samantha shared a selfie with the filmmaker. Clad in a white T-shirt, Samantha smiled while resting her head on Nidimoru’s shoulder.

Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is a part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s upcoming spy drama Family Man Season 3 is gearing up for its 21 November premiere.