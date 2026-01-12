‘Dhurandhar’ song ‘FA9LA’ rapper Flipperachi announces India tour, to perform in Bangalore

Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem, aka Flipperachi, who shot to fame with his FA9LA track in Hindi blockbuster Dhurandhar, has announced an India tour in March.

Flipperachi is set to perform in Bengaluru on March 14 as part of the tour touted as his first visit to India following the success of the Dhurandhar track.

"First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! For booking inquiries in India, contact our exclusive booking agent: @rebellionmanagement," Aseem wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Aseem asked fans to comment names of the cities they would want him to perform in.

Flipperachi's FA9LA song, released in May 2024, got recognition only in December 2025, with the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The song went viral on social media, thanks to its catchy beats and Akshaye Khanna’s dance moves.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan alongside Akshaye, Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan's Lyari town and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama has smashed many box office records. It is the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fifth highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Released on December 5, the film has so far earned 805.97 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.