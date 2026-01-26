Dhurandhar’ actor Nadeem Khan arrested after house help levels rape allegation

Actor Nadeem Khan, who last appeared in the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, has been arrested in Mumbai in connection with a rape-on-pretext-of-marriage allegation levelled by his domestic help, police said on Monday.

Khan was arrested on the basis of a January 22 complaint filed by his domestic help, a 41-year-old woman who accused the actor of raping her for a period of 10 years with the promise of marriage, as per reports.

Versova police have lodged a zero FIR as the alleged incident occurred for the first time at the complainant’s house under the jurisdiction of Malvani Police Station, reported NDTV.

Khan played the role of Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) cook Akhlakh in Dhurandhar. Rehman was arrested on his tip off to the police in the film.

Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan, emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, with a total collection of close to Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.