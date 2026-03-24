‘I was made to feel very small’: ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ background actor recalls humiliation on set

Dhurandhar 2 background actor Sushant Singh Charak on Monday recalled being humiliated on the sets of the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Charak said the incident dates back to 2025. “I was very new to Mumbai. I had arrived just a week earlier. I got a casting call for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. You might not have noticed me because I was part of the crowd,” he said.

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He added that he was part of the featured cast and recalled getting into costume and reporting to the set. “I saw Arjun Rampal and other big actors in front of me. I was very grateful,” he said. However, things took an unpleasant turn due to the heat on set.

“It was getting very hot. There were five air conditioners, one was facing the main actors, another was facing the assistant directors. I slightly turned one towards myself and the other artistes, but a crew member humiliated me,” Charak said.

“Suddenly a spot dada came and said, ‘There’s no air for you, move aside.’ I was made to feel very small. I told him that one day I would become a big artist, and then you would turn that air conditioner towards me… It’s a long journey for an actor,” he added.

The video quickly drew reactions from several social media users.

“You will become a big actor one day,” wrote one user. “Remember my comment for your lifetime, brother. Tomorrow, once you have a successful career, you will realise that the spot boy was the reason for your success. I’m saying this because humiliation is the first spark of success,” commented another.

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.