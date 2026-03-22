Dhruv Rathee slams Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’, calls it ‘brain rot’ film

Political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has reignited a controversy around director Aditya Dhar’s latest release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling the film “brain rot” even as it enjoys a strong run at the global box office.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller, a sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, released in theatres on March 19. Rathee has alleged that the film promotes propaganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to X earlier this week, Rathee wrote, “I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha. Lol”.

He followed it up on Saturday with another post while promoting an AI masterclass, juxtaposing it with the film. Sharing a video, he captioned it, “ ₹500 for a Propaganda Film or ₹500 for your Future? Link is in bio!”.

In the video, Rathee said, “Doston, iss Sunday aapke pass 2 choices hain.. Ya toh aap apne 4 ghate barbaad kar sakte ho iss propaganda film ko dekhne mein ya toh phir 3 ghate attend kar sakte ho mere AI masterclass. Faisla saaf hai, brain rot versus brain building”.

Rathee had earlier criticised the first instalment of the franchise following its release last year. In a YouTube video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’, he described the film as ‘jhootha and vahiyat’ propaganda, while acknowledging its technical strengths.

He said, “Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi. But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.”

He also objected to the film’s use of real-world references, including footage and audio linked to events such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, arguing that it blurs the line between fiction and reality.

Set in Lyari in Karachi, the Dhurandhar franchise explores covert intelligence operations run by the Indian IB in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an India spy who infiltrates the mafia gangs of Lyari.

The films also feature Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal in key roles.