Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ off to a steady start at box office, earns Rs 10 crore nett on Day 1

Dhanush’s latest directorial Idli Kadai had a steady start at the box office on Wednesday, earning Rs 10.50 crore nett in India across all languages, according to trade reports.

In Tamil Nadu, where Dhanush enjoys a massive fan following, Idli Kadai registered an impressive 48.34 per cent average occupancy on Wednesday. The film witnessed a notable spike in night shows, with Chennai (85 per cent), Dindigul (89 per cent), and Trichy (84 per cent) leading the surge. Other key centres such as Coimbatore (76 per cent), Pondicherry (80 per cent), and Madurai (72 per cent) also reported strong turnout.

Idli Kadai marks Dhanush’s 52nd film as an actor and his fourth as a director. Produced by Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures and Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films, the film features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in key roles.

The film revolves around Murugan, who grew up in a small village running his father’s modest idli eatery, and leaves home to chase his dreams in the hotel industry. But when he becomes successful working abroad and in modern settings, his father’s traditional idli shop and legacy begin to suffer in his absence. The turning point comes after his father’s death, which forces Murugan to return to his village and confront not only corporate betrayal but also the challenge of preserving his family’s values and heritage.

On the work front, Dhanush has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera in the pipeline. He will also star in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. His previous directorial, NEEK, featuring Pavish Narayan and Mathew Thomas, was released theatrically on February 21.

Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer action film They Call Him OG, on the other hand, slowed down its momentum at the box office on its seventh day in theatres, collecting Rs 7 crore nett in India across all languages.

The film, which hit theatres on September 25, crossed the Rs 150-crore nett mark in India on Tuesday.

As per early estimates, the Sujeeth-helmed film amassed Rs 7 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 161.85 crore.