‘Idli Kadai’ trailer: Dhanush faces off against Arun Vijay to save his idli shop

The trailer of Tamil actor-director Dhanush’s upcoming film Idli Kadai was dropped by the makers on Saturday. The film, marking Dhanush’s fourth outing as a director, is slated to hit theatres on October 1.

Idli Kadai follows Murugan (Dhanush), whose pursuit of a career in hotel management strains his relationship with his father, who runs a traditional idli shack. Betrayed by his mentor, Murugan is compelled to return home and fight to safeguard his family business and its legacy.

The two-minute trailer opens with Murugan requesting his father to buy an idli grinder to ease batter preparation. His push for efficiency clashes with his father’s belief in preserving authenticity. The family’s eatery is depicted as a cherished local spot.

The promo further reveals Murugan’s journey into hotel management under Ashwin (Arun Vijay), which initially proves lucrative but widens the rift with his father. Ashwin’s betrayal forces Murugan back into the fold, determined to protect the values embodied by the idli kadai.

The film also stars Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, Geetha Kailasam, Parthiban, and Samuthirakani in key roles. Nithya Menen reunites with Dhanush after their 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Idli Kadai. Kiran Koushik serves as the cinematographer while Prasanna GK is in charge of editing. The film is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in association with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures, and will be released by Inban Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies.

Dhanush was last seen in the crime drama Kuberaa.