Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Raanjhanaa’ re-releasing in theatres next week

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor’s 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa is re-releasing in theatres on February 28, PVR Cinemas announced on Thursday.

“Some love stories deserve an encore! Raanjhanaa is back on the big screen starting Feb 28. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 28,” the multiplex chain wrote on Instagram.

Recently, a spin-off to Raanjhanaa, titled Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was announced. A teaser of the film introduced Kriti’s character Mukti.

The teaser begins with Kriti carrying an oil container and walking past a riotous mob. Pouring the oil on her head, she says, “Tumhe mohabbat hain mujhse mein janti hoon magar ishq mujhko bhi ho yeh zaruri toh nahi. Tum apne vayeshiyat pe uthalo shahar sar pe, mein bhi dard mein karhaun yeh zaruri toh nahi...”

The video concludes with Kriti striking an intense stare with a cigarette clenched between her lips, as she flicks a lighter.

Starring Dhanush, Sonam, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raanjhanaa narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart.

Dhanush, who was last seen in the 2024 film Raayan, is currently gearing up for his fourth directorial venture Idly Kadai. Starring Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, the film will be released on April 10.