‘Dhumketu’ teaser: Dev plays a soldier fighting for the country in Kaushik Ganguly’s film

After being stuck in limbo for nine years, the teaser for Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu was finally dropped by the makers on Monday. Starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 14.

In what promises to be a never-before-seen avatar, Dev will be seen playing an 82-year-old man in the film, with prosthetic makeup, marking a significant departure from Dev’s on-screen image as a romantic and action hero.

The one-minute-20-second-long teaser revolves around a mysterious soldier who has been absconding for nine years, to escape death. The video intercuts visuals of Dev’s character undergoing physical training with scenes of his romance with Subhashree’s character.

Half way through the teaser, Rudranil Ghosh’s character makes an appearance, who runs into an old man, played by Dev. It appears that he has made a comeback in disguise with a mission to foil an attack on India.

Dhumketu had been shelved for years following a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar. Shot way back in 2016, the project has been mired in delays, despite being one of Dev’s most talked-about ventures. Over the years, the director and actor have often referred to Dhumketu as one of the finest films of Dev’s career.

Also featuring Rudranil Ghosh, Chiranjeet and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Dhumketu will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.