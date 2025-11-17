Delhi HC seeks Priya Kapur’s reply as Karisma Kapoor’s children question Sunjay Kapur’s ‘will’

The legal battle over the alleged will of late businessman Sunjay Kapur has intensified, with the Delhi High Court asking his wife, Priya Kapur, to respond to a plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children seeking inspection of the original document.

Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal has issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the named executor of the will, and directed them to file their replies within three weeks. The matter will be heard next on December 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application comes in the ongoing suit filed by Samaira Kapur and her brother, who have challenged the validity of their father’s purported will, reportedly involving assets worth around Rs 30,000 crore.

They have alleged that the document is forged, claiming the signatures “are not those of their father” and were “allegedly forged by Priya Kapur in collusion with the attesting witnesses.”

Priya Kapur’s counsel has countered these allegations, arguing that the plea was moved only after they described the plaintiffs’ claims as “bogus and baseless”.

In a previous hearing, the counsel had said, “A will cannot be called fake because of spelling errors, and they have not even disputed Sunjay Kapur's signature.”

They added that it was only after this submission that the plaintiffs shifted focus to questioning the signature itself.

The children have now sought inspection of the original will, which Marwah filed in a sealed cover on September 25, along with supporting affidavits.

Their application states: “It is submitted that inspection of the original copy of the alleged will is inter alia necessary for the plaintiffs to take appropriate steps regarding the genuineness of the said document, which cannot be ascertained from the true certified copy supplied to the plaintiffs by defendant number four (Marwah).”

Alongside this plea, the court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by the children seeking to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating them from Sunjay Kapur’s assets. That hearing will continue on November 20.