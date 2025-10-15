Karisma Kapoor’s children dispute Sunjay Kapur’s will, cite ‘feminine pronouns’ used in document

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that their late father, businessman Sunjay Kapur, could not have drafted his purported will, citing repeated use of feminine pronouns such as “she” and “her” to describe him in the document.

Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, the counsel for Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur argued that the will, reportedly concerning assets worth around R 30,000 crore, was “not the handiwork” of Sunjay Kapur and bore “absurd errors” that cast serious doubt on its authenticity.

“The author of the clause could not have been Sunjay Kapur. The will uses the female form of the testator—‘her last will’, ‘her presence’. In short, Sunjay Kapur has signed this will as a woman,” the counsel submitted, calling the document “an audacious fabrication,” as per PTI.

The lawyer said there was no explanation for the repeated use of feminine pronouns and questioned how Kapur, “a man of considerable knowledge,” could have signed such a document unless he was “of unsound mind or incapable of reading.”

The counsel further alleged that Kapur’s second wife, Priya Kapur, and other defendants were “silent” on who prepared the will. “What is so secretive about it that you don’t want to give it to the beneficiaries? Our case is clear—this is not the testator’s will. The burden of proving otherwise lies on them,” he added.

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate has been intensifying over the past week. On Monday, the children’s counsel claimed that the will contained factual and spelling errors—Sunjay allegedly wrote his daughter’s address incorrectly and misspelt his son’s name multiple times.

Earlier, on October 9, the children described Priya Kapur as a “Cinderella stepmother” in court, accusing her of greed and alleging that she had received 60 per cent of Sunjay’s assets, 12 per cent for her son, and 75 per cent of the family trust.

The counsel has also accused Priya of forgery, saying she was in “a glaring hurry” to restrict the children’s shares. He alleged that the will was modified while Sunjay was on holiday with his son and claimed that “the person who forged the document got rewarded.”

The Delhi High Court had on September 26 allowed Priya Kapur to submit a list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets in a sealed cover and directed all parties to refrain from sharing details with the media.

Priya Kapur has told the court that she and her son have already received ₹1,900 crore from the family trust.

The case will next be heard on October 16.