‘Delhi Crime 3’ team bats for regulation of work hours: ‘There has to be some structure’

Delhi Crime Season 3 actors, including Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Huma Qureshi, have highlighted the importance of fostering a workplace that is “not exploitative and allows creative aberration when the situation demands”.

During a conversation with PTI, Shah shared she has reached a stage in her career where she can acknowledge her limits. She noted that with experience comes the confidence to set boundaries.

“After all these years, I can say, ‘I need to go home’. We are very reasonable actors, we are not badly behaved, we understand when. It’s like we’ve to finish this, we get that. But you can’t make that a normal,” Shah said.

Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of the International Emmy Award-winning series.

Shah also spoke about the exhausting rhythm of an actor’s life, marked by long commutes, uncertain working hours, and the repetition of the same draining cycle day after day.

“I’ve to bring my top game every morning, not once can I turn around and say, ‘I’m tired. Today, can I just do 50 per cent and watch that thing for the rest of your life, and feel miserable about it’. So, I think it’s only fair (referring to working hours),” Shah noted.

“I love being on the set, it’s my happiest place, and I don't want to go back home. But at some point, you are going to be exhausted, you are drained out. And a show like this, you give everything to it, you are consumed by it,” she added.

The debate around fair working hours in Bollywood gained traction after Deepika Padukone stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Her exit was attributed to creative differences concerning her demand for an eight-hour workday.

Dugal, who plays cop Neeti Singh in the series, said, “There has to be some structure, some rules, otherwise it will become that powerful get what they want and those who don’t have a say, get exploited, and that’s not a system you want to be a part of.”

“There has to be a norm, which is not exploitative, and there can be a creative aberration when the situation demands, and we are up for that,” Dugal added.

Qureshi, who plays a trafficking kingpin in the third instalment of the series, shared that while she doesn’t mind putting in extra hours at work, as that might incur financial setbacks for the makers, it shouldn’t be the norm.

“Everybody is allowed to have their own version of work-life balance. If I need a 10-hour turnaround, for somebody who has a family and it’s a choice at different stages in your life, that you can make, and the other person has free will to hire you or not, and vice versa,” Qureshi said.

In the upcoming season, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah), and her team investigate a disturbing case that begins with an abandoned baby and soon uncovers a human trafficking ring with far-reaching consequences.

The trail leads them to Meena (Qureshi), also known as ‘Badi Didi’, who makes her debut in the series.

Described as one of the most challenging cases of Vartika’s career, the story delves into “the blurry lines between justice, survival, and morality”.

Director Tanuj Chopra returns to helm the third season, with writing by Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup.

Tanuj shared he always makes an effort to maintain balance in the shooting schedule.

“I’ve to be efficient with my instructions, and get on time. If I’m prepared, I know what I want, and how to get my work done.” Tanuj said.

“People extend shifts way too long, maybe I go an hour here or there because all kinds of things happen on sets, but there’s no reason if you’re prepped well, you can get out in 12 hours. It’s all about preparation, those who work for 18 or 20 hours are just not prepared,” he added.

The cast features returning actors Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. New additions include Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix from November 13.