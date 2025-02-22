Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s 22nd birthday celebration with Conan Gray, Joe Locke

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 22nd birthday on February 20 with a seaside escapade with close friends, including singer Conan Gray and Heartstopper actor Joe Locke.
Rodrigo shared snapshots from her special day on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into her dreamy birthday getaway featuring a picturesque picnic spot, a cosy bonfire, and a dinner outing.
The Deja Vu singer gave out a quirky pose, as she relished a plate of spaghetti with her friends. The singer looked adorable in her black polka-dotted dress. She captioned her post, “Thank u for all the birthday wishes!!! I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!! grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22.”
Rodrigo posed with her friends, artists Conan Gray, Joe Locke, Madison Hu and Laufey as they snuggled around a bonfire. Olivia dazzled in a red dress.
The singer, who nailed her birthday look with peachy lips that complimented her chic ensemble, was seen cutting her birthday cake in one of the photos.
Olivia Rodrigo wore a short-sleeve, red mini dress with a slight A-line silhouette. She accessorised her outfit with white ankle socks and black platform Mary Jane shoes, and carried a woven basket bag.
The singer, whose last album was Guts (2023), sported a sizzling red swimsuit, paired with shades and a cap.
Olivia Rodrigo, who is reportedly dating Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, also starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark (2016–2019) and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019–2022).