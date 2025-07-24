Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ reboot and other films releasing in theatres this week

From the fresh reboot of a beloved comic book adaptation to a period actioner led by an actor-turned politician, a diverse range of movies are hitting the big screen this week. Here’s a ready reckoner.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Eng

1 6 IMDb

Directed by: Matt Shakman

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer announces the end of the world at the hands of Galactus, a cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Set in a retro-futuristic version of the earth, the film introduces us to Marvel’s first family — Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). As chaos ensues, the team is overwhelmed by the responsibility of saving the world as well as Reed and Sue’s newborn child.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi)

2 6 IMDb

Directed by: Ashwin Kumar

The first instalment in Maddock Films’ animated franchise chronicling the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, Mahavatar Narsimha revolves around the half-man-half-lion incarnation that killed demon Hiranyakashyap. As the demon king challenged the authority of Vishnu, and unleashed a reign of terror on earth, his son Prahlad turned into a fierce devotee of the Lord, prompting the protector-of-worlds to take the half-man-half-lion form to slay the demon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)

3 6 IMDb

Directed by: Krish Jagarlamudi, Jyothi Krishna

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri

Pawan Kalyan takes on the role of a vigilante hero, while Bobby Deol plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in action-packed period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit, the big screen comeback for actor-turned-politician Kalyan, who is now the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The story revolves around a warrior named Veera Mallu who launches a battle against the tyrannical Mughal monarch. The film also features Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Thalaivan Thalaivii (Tamil)

4 6 YouTube

Directed by: Pandiraj

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar

Set in rural Tamil Nadu, Pandiraj’s Thalaivan Thalaivii is a comedy drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi as Agasaveeran, a serious parotta maker, and Nithya Menen as his food-loving wife. What begins as a playful relationship slowly turns intense, as small fights over food and pride grow into deeper problems. Billed as a “rugged love story” by the makers, the film depicts how even strong bonds can break under pressure.

Maareesan (Malayalam)

5 6 IMDb

Directed by: Sudheesh Sankar

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara

After their memorable face-off in Maamannan (2023), Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu reunite in Maareesan, a quirky comedy thriller where Fahadh plays a street-smart thief who targets an elderly man (Vadivelu) withdrawing a suspiciously large sum of money. When he learns the man has early-stage Alzheimer’s, the con seems too easy, until things spiral out of control.

Goodbye Mountain (English)

6 6 Facebook

Directed by: Indrasis Acharya

Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta, Anirban Bhattacharya, Ananya Sengupta

Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta play an estranged couple in Indrasis Acharya’s Goodbye Mountain, a relationship drama also featuring Anirban Bhattacharya and Ananya Sengupta. The story revolves around a couple who’ve drifted apart from each other over the course of time. When they meet again after several years, they revisit memories of each other.