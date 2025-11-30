Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha to tie the knot with businessman Rohan Acharya: Report

Actress Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone is set to tie the knot with businessman Rohan Acharya soon, as per media reports.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the Acharya family has revealed the news. However, both families are yet to make an official announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohan is the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy and is the brother of Disha Acharya, who is married to Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol.

Anisha and Rohan have been dating each other for a long time and have kept their relationship private over the years.

Both Deepika and Ranveer follow Rohan on Instagram. “Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid,” the source told Deccan Chronicle. “Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings.”

Neither Anisha nor Rohan have issued an official statement.

Anisha, 34, is the director of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which was founded by her sister Deepika. She is dedicated towards creating awareness around mental health.

Rohan is a Dubai-based entrepreneur. He is the son of Chimoo and Sumit Acharya and works with his father in the family’s travel business. As per the report, his mother, Chimoo Acharya, formerly the marketing head of an Emirati company, launched her events agency, L’Atitude, in 2002 with a concert featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.