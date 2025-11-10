Ryan Reynolds in talks to star in ‘Thunderbolt & Lightfoot’ remake: Report

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is in talks to feature in the upcoming remake of the 1974 film Thunderbolt & Lightfoot, as per US media reports.

The 49-year-old actor will also produce the film under his Maximum Effort banner.

Shane Reid is set to direct the movie, marking his feature directorial debut. Reynolds is collaborating on the script with writers Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, Deadline reported.

The original film, directed by Michael Cimino, starred Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges as a bank robber (Eastwood) and his irreverent sidekick (Bridges) who reunite their old crew for a daring new heist. The film went on to become a major commercial and critical success.

Besides Thunderbolt & Lightfoot, Reynolds is also set to feature in the live-action adaptation of Eloise alongside debutant Mae Schenk.

The project, in development since 2020, is based on the beloved children’s book about a mischievous young girl who lives on the “tippy-top floor” of New York City’s Plaza Hotel.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, known for Gilmore Girls and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, is directing and writing, with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton co-writing the screenplay.