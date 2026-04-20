Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has broken his silence on the ongoing legal battle between his wife, actress Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Deadpool actor hinted that the full details of the dispute are not yet in the public domain.

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Speaking during a conversation in Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live series, the 49-year-old actor opened up about the impact of the high-profile legal saga on his family.

Reynolds spoke highly of his wife Lively when host Willie Geist asked how his family has “managed” amid the situation.

“Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do,” he said.

“You really see kind of the illusion behind so much of this stuff, you know? Digital life versus real life,” Reynolds added.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share four children — daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, and son Olin, 3.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the couple have made several public appearances together in recent months, including attending a Wrexham football match and a Broadway show in March.

Earlier this month an US federal judge dismissed 10 of the 13 of Blake Lively’s complaints of sexual harassment, conspiracy and defamation against Baldoni.

However, three claims — breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation — were allowed to proceed and will now be heard in a civil trial in New York on May 18.

The dispute dates back to 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign on the set of their film. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a counter-suit.

Lively had alleged that the director and co-star made inappropriate comments about her appearance and weight during the filming of the movie.

The case would now be focussed solely on Lively’s complaints about Baldoni leading a retaliatory campaign against her, which she said had amplified negative stories about her on social media.