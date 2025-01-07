Dandadan Season 2 to Sakamoto Days: All you need to know about 2025 anime releases

2025 is shaping up to be just as exhilarating for anime fans as last year, which was packed with hits like Solo Leveling, Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, and the third season of fan-favourite Re: Zero. Whether it’s the highly-awaited comeback of One Piece, the continuation of Dandadan with its second season, or the start of brand-new titles like Zenshu and Witch Hat Atelier, this year’s anime landscape is brimming with potential — offering a fresh lineup of adventure, action, romance, fantasy, and slice-of-life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the most-anticipated anime coming to Netflix and Crunchyroll in 2025.

Solo Leveling Season 2

1 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Jinwoo is set to return with his army of Shadows after transforming into a formidable Necromancer at the end of Season 1. In a bid to save his ailing mother, he has to race against time and master his newfound abilities while hiding his true potential from other hunters. The new season will cover the Red Gate arc of the manhwa, where Jinwoo faces the formidable Ice Elf Barca and mentors Han Song-Yi, the newbie hunter.

Release date: January 4

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

Zenshu

2 9

Animated by MAPPA, Zenshu is an upcoming original anime series that explores the struggles of creating animated films in the highly competitive anime industry of Japan. It revolves around young director Natsuko Hirose who grapples with a creative block as she embarks on her new project. Since the project is a romantic comedy and she has never been in love before, she struggles to grasp the concept, leading to a production standstill.

Release date: January 5

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

Sakamoto Days

3 9

Adapted from a manga series written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, the greatest hitman of all time, whose life changes when he falls in love with a convenience store clerk named Aoi and marries her. Completely immersed in his new lifestyle, the hitman opens a mom-and-pop store in a small town and turns into an overweight man. However, as enemies from his past emerge to seek revenge, Sakamoto has to team up with his friends and confront a slew of assassins to protect his family.

Release date: January 11

Where to stream: Netflix

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc, Part 2

4 9

Remember the high-stakes battle between Shanks and Captain Kid or Garp going toe-to-toe with Kuzan? The Egghead Island arc of One Piece sure delivered some unforgettable moments, which left fans in awe! However, back in October 2023, the anime took a six-month hiatus after the 1122th episode to allow creator Eiichiro Oda time to focus on the Netflix live-action series. Now, with the manga taking thrilling twists that have fans buzzing on social media, the anime is finally set to return on April 6. New episodes will not only continue with the Egghead arc but also kick off the new Elbaph arc — paving the way for the epic final saga of the legendary series.

Release date: April 6

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Dandadan Season 2

5 9

Dandadan, with its whimsical, absurd and delightful mix of supernatural, comedy, horror, and romance, quickly became one of the most highly-anticipated anime of 2024. At its heart, the series centres on the growing bond between two unlikely characters — Okarun, a quirky, alien-obsessed nerd, and Momo, his popular classmate who believes in ghosts. The upcoming season will follow Jiji, Momo’s first love, returning to his haunted house to confront the evil possessing him while Momo and Okarun fight to control the yokai threatening to take over. Plus, the season is set to introduce a new kaiju threat from the mysterious villain, Bamora, adding even more chaos to the mix.

Release date: July

Where to stream: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

6 9

Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino, a middle-aged man who once promised his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, that he’d protect humanity from kaijus (giant monsters). Despite losing faith in his own abilities, Kafka’s conviction is reignited by an encounter with a much-younger man named Reno Ichikawa. However, things take a dramatic turn when Kafka transforms into a kaiju himself and must conceal his identity while being a part of Mina’s Defence Force. The second season will pick up after the events of the previous instalment, with a new threat emerging — Kaiju No. 9, who causes widespread havoc across Japan.

Release date: July

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

Spy x Family Season 3

7 9

The Forger family is set to return for new, quirky adventures in the third season of Spy x Family, slated to drop in October. Based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family follows Loid Forger, a spy who has built a fake family for his ultimate mission. What Loid does not know is that his wife, Yor, is an assassin and his adopted daughter, Anya, is a telepath.

Release date: October

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

Witch Hat Atelier

8 9

Potterheads might find the anime adaptation of Kamome Shirahama’s manga Witch Hat Atelier a source of perfect nostalgia. A hit among fans for its visually stunning artwork, the manga revolves around a young girl discovering a secret hidden society of witches residing within the human world. Sounds familiar? Witch Hat Atelier follows Coco, who accidentally uses forbidden magic and turns her mother into stone. Determined to bring her mother back to life, she becomes an apprentice to the charming wizard Qifrey, who takes her under his wing and guides her through the dangers of magic.

Release date: TBA

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

Other shows to look forward to in 2025:

9 9

Romance fans who have been waiting eagerly for the sequel to 2022’s My Dress-Up Darling are in for a treat as the series is returning with its second season this year. 2025 also promises other exciting returns, such as The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, My Happy Marriage Season 2, and One Punch Man Season 3, as well as the final instalments of Fire Force, My Hero Academia, and Dr Stone. Apart from these shows full of imperial intrigue, action, and romance, the second season of the 2023 hit fantasy anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, currently in production, is one of the highly-anticipated releases this year.

Another exciting title on the lineup is Lazarus, which marks Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo creator Shinichirō Watanabe’s comeback to the anime scene. The 13-episode series, animated by Adult Swim, MAPPA, and Sola Entertainment, has John Wick director Chad Stahelski on board for the action choreography. However, the exact release date for India is yet to be announced.