Crunchyroll to stream ‘One Piece’ Egghead Island arc in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu starting next week

Desi anime fans can stream One Piece’s Egghead Island arc in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Crunchyroll from March 30 onwards, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The Indian regional dubs for episodes 1089 to 1128 are set to hit the streamer on March 30, followed by episodes 1129 to 1155 in April.

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After the Raid on Onigashima and destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive at the mysterious Egghead Island. Surrounded by his futuristic technology, they meet the island’s resident genius, Dr. Vegapunk. His research has caught the attention of the World Government, who soon sends CP0 to pay him a visit. Will Luffy and his crew make it out unscathed?

The anime went on a three-month hiatus from January. Prior to its break, the Egghead Island Arc concluded in December 2025. It is set to return on April 5.

The Elbaph Arc is set to unravel the story of the Rocks Pirates, the rich lore of the giants, the prophecy surrounding Loki, and the Straw Hats’ conflict with the Holy Knights.

Starting this year, One Piece will follow the release schedule maintained by other anime series. The arcs will be divided into two parts for a maximum of 26 episodes per year in order to “incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the original manga”, the makers announced last year.

One Piece’s Egghead Arc followed the Straw Hat Pirates arriving on the futuristic island of Vegapunk, leading to a confrontation with the World Government that resulted in a massive, world-shaking incident.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. During his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, creates meaningful bonds and unravels the world’s secrets.