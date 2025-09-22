Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in three days

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office on Sunday, as per trade reports.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film collected Rs 21 crore nett on Day 2, up from Saturday’s Rs 20 crore nett earning. With Friday’s Rs 12.5 crore nett collection, the total domestic haul of the courtroom comedy stands at Rs 53.5 crore nett.

Jolly LLB 3 recorded an overall 40.36 per cent Hindi occupancy nationwide, as per Sacnilk. The morning shows registered 19.41 per cent occupancy, rising to 48.61 per cent in the afternoon and peaking at 57.4 per cent at night.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has crossed the Rs 80-crore mark at the worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk. In India, the gross collection stood at Rs 64 crore, while the film collected Rs 16 crore gross overseas.

The Jolly LLB series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The 2017 sequel starred Akshay Kumar. The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time, with Kapoor returning as writer and director.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, which opened in theatres alongside Jolly LLB 3, managed to earn only Rs 25 lakh nett on Friday, Rs 39 lakh nett on Saturday, and Rs 26 crore nett on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 90 lakh nett.

Meanwhile, Telugu fantasy-actioner Mirai earned Rs 13.65 crore nett in its second weekend. The Teja Sajja-starrer had collected Rs 64 crore nett in Week 1. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 77.65 crore nett in 10 days.