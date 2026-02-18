Eknath Shinde parody video: Comedian Kunal Kamra appears before Maharashtra privilege committee

Comedian Kunal Kamra and politician Sushma Andhare appeared before the privilege committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday in connection with a parody song allegedly targeting deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The hearing was adjourned to March 10 after complainant and BJP leader Pravin Darekar failed to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare, alleging they made “derogatory remarks” against Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader who is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

According to a PTI report, committee chairman Prasad Lad said, “Mr Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement now. However, it wouldn’t be appropriate to record his statement in the absence of the complainant. It was decided that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day, and after discussing with Mr. Darekar, it was decided to keep the hearing on March 10 at 4pm”.

Lad reiterated that statements of both the complainant and the respondents would be recorded in each other’s presence at the next hearing.

Earlier this month, Kamra had dismissed media reports claiming that he had sought an adjournment from the privileges committee as “incorrect”. Responding to reports of a Shiv Sena warning issued regarding his visit to Mumbai, Kamra said he felt safe in the city.

The controversy arose from a satirical performance in which Kamra adapted a Hindi song from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai to comment on Shinde’s 2022 breaking ranks with former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the performance at a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area, a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly reached the venue and ransacked its office.

A breach of privilege motion was subsequently initiated after the parody, first performed in a studio, was shared and sung on social media by Andhare.

Appearing before the committee nearly a year later, Kamra said he respects the Constitution and would fully cooperate with the inquiry, adding that he would present a detailed response at the next hearing.