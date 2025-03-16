MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Subham’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces first film under her production banner

The ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ actress launched Tralala Moving Pictures in 2023 with the vision of backing innovative and thought-provoking cinema

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.03.25, 10:01 AM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu TT Archives

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially unveiled the first film under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. Titled Subham, the upcoming film is described as a “quirky comedy that promises a unique blend of humour and thrills, offering a fresh perspective on everyday issues”, according to PTI.

The 37-year-old actress, who was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan, launched Tralala Moving Pictures in 2023 with the vision of backing innovative and thought-provoking cinema. Subham will mark the first theatrical release under the banner.

“This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about Subham and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape,” Samantha said in a statement to PTI,

“With utmost excitement, we at Tralala Moving Pictures are proud to announce our first theatrical production, Subham, ready for release. Stay tuned,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHN_4AVTRQ6/

Directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Mariganti, Subham boasts a fresh ensemble cast featuring Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

