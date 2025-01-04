In Pictures: Priyanka Chopra’s New Year vacation at Turks and Caicos with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rang in 2025 with a fun vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025,” the actress wrote on her Instagram post. Here’s a look at some moments from their getaway.