In Pictures: Priyanka Chopra’s New Year vacation at Turks and Caicos with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rang in 2025 with a fun vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025,” the actress wrote on her Instagram post. Here’s a look at some moments from their getaway.
Priyanka is all geared up for the sand and sea in a striped yellow swimsuit.
A pink bikini with a matching beach hat made for a cool beach look.
Nick and Priyanka share a cosy moment over a sip. The Baywatch actress’s all-white ensemble is a striking contrast to Nick’s black T-shirt.
Priyanka, Nick and Malti savour the balmy ocean breeze on the sandy shores of the island.
A water scooter ride was on the to-do list for Priyanka.
Priyanka and Nick pose for a selfie in chic shades after a dip in the ocean.