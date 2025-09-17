‘Grateful to share life with you’: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas’s birthday with throwback photos

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wednesday celebrated husband Nick Jonas’s 33rd birthday by sharing throwback pictures on social media. “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years, so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day. Here’s 2025-2018,” Priyanka captioned her post.

1 7

Priyanka cupped Nick’s cheeks as they enjoyed a hearty meal at an eatery.

2 7

Priyanka and Nick embraced each other as their three-year-old daughter Malti snuggled up to them.

3 7

Priyanka plants a kiss on Nick’s cheek in a mirror selfie.

4 7

A picture from Nick Jonas’s 30th birthday celebration shows Priyanka looking gorgeous in a white dress. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a monochrome co-ord set.

5 7

The couple posed for another selfie inside a car.

6 7

In another picture, Priyanka and Nick posed in face masks.

7 7

On the work front, the 43-year-old actress was last seen in Prime Video’s spy thriller Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka is expected to star alongside Mahesh Babu in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Globe Trotter.