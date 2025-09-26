‘Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar’ to ‘Amar Saptamir Bikel’: Songs synonymous with para’r Durga Puja

The smell of night-blooming jasmine (shiuli flower), the rhythmic beats of dhaak, Bengali numbers reverberating at pandals — Durga Puja brings back a lot of memories.

From awaiting the arrival of the goddess at night to listening to classics like Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar on public address speakers, or dancing to the beats of Saat Samundar and like during bhashan, the festival has always been much more than a religious ritual.

And this five-day celebration in Kolkata feels incomplete without iconic songs that have become synonymous with Puja. Played year after year, these songs make you feel, ‘pujo eshe geche’.

Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar

Sung by Kishore Kumar with music by Bappi Lahiri, this timeless romantic track from the 1987 film Amar Sangee has since become a Puja staple, echoing through para loudspeakers every year.

Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Ayesh Jhulka, the song explores the innocence of young love and heartbreak.

Mone Pore Rubi Roy

Mone Pore Ruby Ray, composed and sung by R.D. Burman, with lyrics by Sachin Bhowmick, is one of those evergreen tracks that makes you hum along. Released in 1969, the song became an instant hit.

Sandhya Belay Tumi Ami

A song from the Bengali album Aaj Dujane Romantic Hits, this Asha Bhosle track captures the quiet magic of love at dusk. Sandhya Belay Tumi Ami is the kind of song that floats in the background as you wander through pandals or share phuchka with friends.

Aaj Ei Dintake

Aaj Ei Dintake has become the go-to soundtrack for Durga Puja organisers across Kolkata, perfectly setting the tone for the festivities ahead. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the track instantly lifts the Puja morning mood.

Mohuay Jomechhe Aaj Mou Go

This iconic song by Asha Bhosle, Mohuay Jomechhe Aaj Mou Go, brims with festive energy and joy, becoming a Puja favourite at north Kolkata paras.

Amar Saptamir Bikel

Amar Saptamir Bikel is a fun-filled song that perfectly captures the excitement of Puja days — friends, adda and the joy of hopping pandals without a care in the world. Sung by Pranjal Bakshi, the track features Kanchan Mullick and June Malia in the music video.

Aar Koto Raat Eka Thakbo

Aar Koto Raat Eka Thakbo is a song that reminds everyone Pujo has truly arrived when it echoes from para loudspeakers. Sung by Asha Bhosle, it remains a timeless favourite.

Saat Samundar Paar

The first beat of the song makes your feet tap and body groove as para loudspeakers turn the streets into dance floors. Saat Samundar Paar from the 1991 Hindi film Vishwatma features Chunky Panday and Divya Bharti.

It’s one of those high-energy Bollywood tracks that became a Puja bhashan favourite over the years.

Ei Toh Jibon

Ei Toh Jibon, featuring Bengal’s icon Uttam Kumar, is one of those timeless songs without which Durga Puja evenings feel incomplete. From the 1981 movie Ogo Bodhu Sundori, the song continues to charm listeners of all ages.

Katha Hoyechilo

From the 1982 film Troyee, Asha Bhosle’s Katha Hoyechilo, composed by R.D. Burman, has long been a Puja-para favourite. Played year after year on para loudspeakers, it’s one of those tracks that instantly wraps you in Puja nostalgia.

Uri Uri Baba Baba

Usha Uthup’s Uri Uri Baba Baba screams Puja fun. The moment it blasts from pandal loudspeakers, people can’t help but sing along, clap and groove to its beat.

Ekta Deshlai Kathi Jwalao

Ekta Deshlai Kathi Jwalao is a sensuous number that adds a different flavour to Puja nights. Sung by Asha Bhosle with music by R.D. Burman and lyrics by Gouriprassana Majumdar, this classic completes the Puja playlist.

Emon Madhur Sandhyay

Asha Bhosle’s Emon Madhur Sandhyay was released in 1987 as part of the original motion picture soundtrack for the Bengali film Ekanta Apan. It is one of those songs that instantly signals that Puja evenings have begun.

Dhaker Taale

Dhaaker Taale, sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, for the movie Poran Jai Jolia Re is the track that begins and ends Puja. The loud ‘Bolo Dugga Maiki’ adds to the festive spirit.