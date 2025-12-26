Christmas 2025: Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Sara Ali Khan keep it cosy with at-home celebrations

Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Sara Ali Khan were among the Bollywood celebrities who rang in Christmas with their families, opting for cosy at-home celebrations. Here’s a look at how the stars embraced the holiday season.

1 5 Instagram/@aliaabhatt

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt kept it close and cosy, celebrating the day at home with Ranbir, little Raha, and the family. For the day, Alia opted for a red halter-neck dress and paired it with soft makeup.

2 5 Instagram/@nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan celebrated the holiday with kids Uyir and Ulag.

3 5 Instagram/@shibaniakhtar

Farhan Akhtar enjoyed a laid-back Christmas at home in red pyjamas with wife Shibani Akhtar. They captured the festive fun with quirky selfies.

4 5 Instagram/@vickykaushal09

New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed for a selfie with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal in front of their Christmas tree.

5 5 Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan rang in the Christmas festivities indoors with friends.