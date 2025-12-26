Christmas 2025: Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Sara Ali Khan keep it cosy with at-home celebrations

Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Sara Ali Khan were among the Bollywood celebrities who rang in Christmas with their families, opting for cosy at-home celebrations. Here’s a look at how the stars embraced the holiday season.
Alia Bhatt kept it close and cosy, celebrating the day at home with Ranbir, little Raha, and the family. For the day, Alia opted for a red halter-neck dress and paired it with soft makeup.
Actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan celebrated the holiday with kids Uyir and Ulag.
Farhan Akhtar enjoyed a laid-back Christmas at home in red pyjamas with wife Shibani Akhtar. They captured the festive fun with quirky selfies.
New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed for a selfie with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal in front of their Christmas tree.
Sara Ali Khan rang in the Christmas festivities indoors with friends.