Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ sees dip in daily collections

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu witnessed a dip in its daily collections on Wednesday, its 10th day in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu-language action comedy opened to Rs 32.35 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film maintained a steady box office momentum, earning in double digits in its first week. The daily domestic collection dipped to Rs 8 crore nett on Monday, Rs 5.75 crore nett on Tuesday and Rs 4 crore nett on Wednesday.

At the time the report was published on Thursday, the film had earned Rs 175.65 crore nett in India since its January 12 release.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the highest grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Also starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It stars Chiranjeevi as National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad.

Meanwhile, Vir Das’s directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which also marks Imran Khan’s acting comeback, has earned Rs 5.29 crore nett in India since its January 16 release, according to Sacnilk. The film also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Srishti Tawde in key roles.