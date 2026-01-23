Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ crosses Rs 250-crore mark at global box office

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has breached the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu-language action comedy has so far raked in Rs 253.75 crore nett at the global box office since its January 12 release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film opened to Rs 32.35 crore nett in India and maintained a steady box office momentum, earning more than Rs 10 crore every day in its first week.

On Thursday, the film earned Rs 3.30 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. At the time this report was published on Friday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 179.15 crore nett.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the highest grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Also starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It stars Chiranjeevi as National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad.

Meanwhile, Vir Das’s directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which also marks Imran Khan’s acting comeback, has earned Rs 5.50 crore nett in India since its January 16 release, according to Sacnilk. The film also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Srishti Tawde in key roles.