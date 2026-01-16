‘Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu’ enters Rs 100-crore club, trumps ‘The Raja Saab’ in daily haul

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has crossed the Rs 130-crore nett mark domestically at the end of its seventh day in theatres, as per industry data-tracker Sacnilk.

The Maruthi-directed horror-comedy film has earned Rs 130.40 crore nett in India across all languages in its first week of theatrical run.

The film earned Rs 62.8 crore nett on Day 1 (including paid previews), followed by Rs 45.1 crore nett over the weekend. The collections dropped to Rs 6.6 crore nett on first Monday, further dipping to 4.8 crore nett on first Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the film added Rs 5.35 crore nett to its collection, followed by Rs 5.65 crore nett on Thursday.

The Raja Saab’s global haul stands at Rs 188.65 crore as per Sacnilk. This includes a gross collection of Rs 155.65 crore in India and Rs 30 crore gross overseas.

Majority of the film’s earnings came from the Telugu version, which contributed Rs 106.85 crore nett. The Hindi version earned only Rs 21.9 crore nett. The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions cumulatively earned only Rs 1.63 crore nett.

The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 4, Sacnilk reported. The film has collected Rs 101.85 crore nett so far.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is still running strong at the box office, having collected Rs 816.60 crore nett in 43 days, as per Sacnilk.