What do the names of Ram Charan-Upasana’s newborn twins mean? Chiranjeevi explains

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have named their newborn twins Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the names of his grandchildren in a post on Instagram, sharing a photograph from the naming ceremony.

“With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 & 𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂,” he wrote.

The Telugu actor elaborated on the meaning and significance behind the names in the caption. “Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness."

“Ram from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action,” he added.

Explaining the meaning of his granddaughter’s name, he wrote, “Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength.”

Chiranjeevi concluded the post by seeking blessings for the children. “We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude,” the post ended.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the twins — a boy and a girl — on February 1.

Announcing their birth earlier, Chiranjeevi had shared, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

“Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha,” he added.

Ram Charan married Upasana in June 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.