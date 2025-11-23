Chiranjeevi attends Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ mahurat, Prabhas missing from group photo

Actor Chiranjeevi attended the mahurat ceremony of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dmiri, shows a photo Vanga shared on Sunday.

The ceremony, which marked the film going on floors, was attended by Chiranjeevi, Dimri, Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and other crew members. However, Prabhas was not present in the group photograph.

“Heartfelt thank you to our megastar Chiranjeevi sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir....your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you,” Vanga captioned the post on X.

However, Vanga also shared another photo of the clapstick of the film and wrote, “Dear fans… I thought PRABHAS anna’s hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL...... So on this muhurath day, I’m posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT.”

A teaser of the film was shared by the makers on 23 October to mark Prabhas’s 46th birthday. The video revealed that Prabhas plays a former IPS officer who lands in jail under the watch of a strict jailer (Prakash Raj) in Spirit.

Triptii will play Prabhas’s love interest in the film, which also stars Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi.

Spirit marks Prabhas and Triptii’s first collaboration. It is Triptii’s second collaboration with Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, after Animal.

Earlier, Deepika was set to play the female lead role. However, she was later removed from the cast due to disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour, as per media reports.

Spirit is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. During the promotions for his 2023 film Animal, Vanga had revealed that the protagonist in Spirit comes from a middle-class background, as compared to Animal and Arjun Reddy, where the male leads belonged to wealthy families, as per IMDb.