Chiranjeet, Rukmini Maitra’s ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’ to have world premiere at IFFI 2025

Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Rukmini Maitra’s upcoming Bengali film Haati Haati Paa Paa is set to have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), slated to take place from 20 November to 28 November in Goa.

The film will be screened in the India Panorama section of the festival alongside the Hindi films Tere Ishk Mein and Rahu Ketu, the Odiya film Bindusagar, the Marathi film Asambhav, and the Kannada film Rudhirvana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Arnab K. Middya, Haati Haati Paa Paa revolves around a father (Chiranjeet) and his daughter (Rukmini). Though they are inseparable, their bond is more complicated than it appears. The duo bicker over the smallest of issues everyday. However, both the characters are battling loneliness. While the father has grown old, the daughter is still unmarried. Rukmini’s character is deeply scared of losing her father after the passing of her mother.

“We are profoundly honoured and delighted to share that our film, Haati Haati Paa Paa, is all set for its World Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa 2025 — India’s biggest and most prestigious film festival. This marks a significant milestone in our cinematic journey. Join us in celebrating this proud moment for Bengali cinema on the international stage,” wrote Rukmini on X.

Haati Haati Paa Paa is produced under Dev Entertainment Ventures. Arunava Middya serves as the film’s producer. Ranajoy Bhattacharje has scored the music for the film.

Anjana Basu, Sandip Bhattacharjee, Tulika Basu, Biswarup Bandyopadhyay, Eshika Dey, Sayan Ghosh, Monalisa Chatterjee, and Swagata Basu round off the cast of Haati Haati Paa Paa, set to hit theatres later this year.