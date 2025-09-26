Anime fans hail ‘Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’ as ‘absolute cinema’

The movie adaptation of Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc has exceeded expectations of anime fans following its September 26 release, with many calling it one of the “craziest films ever”.

In Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Denji faces off against Reze aka Bomb Devil in an epic showdown that pushes him to his limits. The first season of the anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Prime Video.

Giving it a 10/10 score, a viewer wrote on X, “Oh my f****** god. One of the craziest movies I have ever seen, the f**king battle choreography is insane. The sound design too??? Legitimately has surpassed my expectations in every single way possible, it's a perfect adaptation.”

Another X user gave it a full score, calling it a piece of pure art for its animation, music, sequences and emotional resonance. “Saw Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc in IMAX - ABSOLUTE CINEMA. Pure artistry & expression in its animation. Many shots & cuts feel like they’re from an arthouse or indie film. Music excellent. The last minutes struck my heart hard. Can’t stop thinking about it. Love this film,” they shared.

“MAPPA cooked with the animation,” posted a netizen on X, heaping praise on the top-notch animation created by MAPPA studios.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the TV anime series and directed much of Black Clover, has helmed the movie. Hiroshi Seko has penned the script along with Kazutaka Sugiyama as character designer at MAPPA Studios.

Another fan called the movie “peak” and that it exceeded their expectations. “THIS MOVIE IS PEAK. Chainsaw Man Reze Arc exceeded my expectations. This is a huge improvement from season 1. OMG GLAD I WISHED I REWATCHED IT,” they tweeted.

Not just a cinematic spectacle, the movie has also been lauded for its fighting scenes that “go hard”, the build-up to the climax that’s perfectly directed and its musical essence.

“Chainsaw Man: Reze arc. Phenomenal from the animation to music,” a fan mentioned in a post. However, they also pointed out that the run time feels a bit too short.

Chainsaw Man revolves around Denji, a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. While losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and was resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’, the owner of the Devil’s heart.