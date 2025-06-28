MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Cause behind Shefali Jariwala's death yet to be ascertained: Mumbai Police

Jariwala, 42, best known for her iconic single 'Kaanta Laga', died of a heart attack

PTI Published 28.06.25, 11:10 AM
Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala Instagram

The cause behind actor Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said.

Jariwala, 42, was best known for her iconic single "Kaanta Laga".

She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

"She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said.

As per media reports, Jariwala died of a heart attack, though there was no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

Jariwala gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like “Nach Baliye”, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted “Bigg Boss 13”.

Jariwala rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of "Kaanta Laga", a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie "Samadhi".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Shefali Jariwala Death Celebrity Death Heart Attack Kaanta Laga
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax, calls it a 'blatant attack' on America

'Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,' Trump said in a post on his social media network
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I saved him from an ugly death, and he does not have to say, 'Thank You, President Trump'

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT