Cause behind Shefali Jariwala's death yet to be ascertained: Mumbai Police

The cause behind actor Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said.

Jariwala, 42, was best known for her iconic single "Kaanta Laga".

She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

"She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said.

As per media reports, Jariwala died of a heart attack, though there was no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

Jariwala gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like “Nach Baliye”, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted “Bigg Boss 13”.

Jariwala rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of "Kaanta Laga", a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie "Samadhi".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.