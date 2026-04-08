‘Can be a child around him’: Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has said that she feels comfortable enough to embrace her inner child when she’s around her rumoured partner Shikhar Pahariya.

Speaking to Raj Shamani in a recent podcast appearance, the 27-year-old actress said, “It’s a safe place where I can be a child around him and just be a kid. There’s no one else I have more fun with”.

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Describing how love has grounded her and allowed her to feel secure in her own thoughts, Janhvi said, “I can be the truest version of myself because of love. It’s given me a safe place to hear my thoughts and believe them. His presence has always provided that.”

Though Janhvi and Shikhar have never made their relationship official, subtle gestures — like Janhvi wearing a necklace with his name and social media posts — have fuelled speculation about their dating.

Shikhar Pahariya, who is an international polo player, is the brother of Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and the grandson of the former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

In 2025, Shikhar accompanied Janhvi to the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Previously, Janhvi had attended Radhika Merchant’s princess-themed slumber party with Shikhar.

On the work front, Janhvi is reportedly set to star alongside Lakshya and Tiger Shroff in Dharma Productions’ upcoming action film Lag Jaa Gale.