‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor Nicholas Brendon dies at 54, family requests privacy

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris on the hit television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was,” his family said in a statement shared on X.

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“While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing,” the statement further said.

“Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support,” Brendon’s family added.

Brendon had revealed in 2023 that he had suffered a heart attack and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also lived with cauda equina syndrome, which led to multiple spinal surgeries.

While his role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer marked the peak of his career, Brendon continued to appear in film and television projects, Demon Island and Unholy.

In 2000, he appeared alongside Lauren Ambrose and Amy Adams in the Sundance entry Psycho Beach Party, an adaptation of drag artist Charles Busch’s off-Broadway spoof of 1960s beach movies that later gained cult status.

His other notable television credits included a recurring role on Criminal Minds and a one-season stint on the Fox sitcom Kitchen Confidential, based on a memoir by Anthony Bourdain, where he appeared alongside Bradley Cooper.

Born in 1971 in Los Angeles as Nicholas Brendon Schultz, he initially aspired to become a professional baseball player before turning to acting as a way to manage a stutter. He later became a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America during the height of his television fame.

In his 30s, Brendon faced public struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues. He was arrested multiple times since 2010, facing charges that included felony vandalism, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal mischief and felony corporal injury to a spouse, the latter resulting in a plea deal and three years’ probation.

Brendon is survived by his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan, with whom he shared the screen in two episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, including a storyline in which his character is split into two distinct personalities.