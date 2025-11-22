BTS member Jungkook sings Justin Bieber tracks, fans hope for a collaboration soon

K-pop boy band BTS member Jungkook displayed his gaming skills and sang Justin Bieber tracks during an impromptu live session on Saturday.

“Hello, everyone. The reason I turned on V Live is that I stayed up all night the previous day. After sleeping through the day, I just woke up now,” Jungkook greeted his fans in the live session.

Apart from live-streaming the horror game he was playing, the K-pop star also mesmerised his fans with his vocals as he sang a few lines from American singer-songwriter Justin Bieber’s latest release Yukon. It is the second single from Biber’s seventh studio album Swag.

After singing the song, Jungkook said, “I should practise this and sing it later.”

The Golden singer also crooned a few lines of another Biber song titled Off My Face.

The 28-year-old singer will be next seen in Disney+’s upcoming variety show Are We Sure?! Season 2 alongside his bandmate Jimin. In the recently dropped trailer, the artists embark on their first trip after completing their compulsory military duties. From rushing to take a train ride in Switzerland to cooking delicacies together, the duo embark on a fun-filled adventure.

BTS leader RM was also reportedly set to join his bandmates as a special guest in the latest season. However, the rapper-singer didn’t appear in the trailer.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life on 11 June. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

Jungkook’s Golden: The Moments, an exhibition exploring the artist’s first solo album, is set to be held in Mumbai from 12 December to 11 January 2026.