‘BTS’, ‘Blackpink’ and other K-pop bands making a comeback in 2025

The year 2025 is set to be an eventful one for K-pop fans, with popular bands like BTS and Blackpink making a comeback. With new music projects, tours, and performances on the horizon, here’s a look at what’s in store for fans of K-pop music this year.

BTS

One of the most highly anticipated comebacks of 2025 is that of the global music sensation BTS, who are set to reunite and resume their group activities after all members complete their compulsory military service. Following their last release, Yet To Come, from the album Proof in June 2022, Jin became the first member to enlist in the army. In 2024, Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military and returned to civilian life. The remaining members — RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are expected to complete their service by mid-2025. Upon their reunion, BTS will reportedly release a full-length album, followed by a world tour.

Blackpink

K-pop girl band Blackpink is set for a comeback this year after a nearly three-year break. Their last song together was Shut Down from the album Born Pink (2022). Last year, the band members — Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo — took time off from band activities and focussed on solo projects. Three of the four band members also launched their own record labels during this period — Jennie launched Oddateiler, Lisa launched LLOUD and Jisoo launched Blissoo.

Meanwhile, Rose signed contracts with The Black Label and Atlantic Records for her solo projects. Jennie dropped her first single Mantra under her home banner, while Lisa dropped three singles — Rockstar, New Woman, Moonlit Floor — and is set to release first album Alter Ego under the banner of LLOUD. Rose, on the other hand, released two solos, APT. and Number One Girl, and her first MV Toxic Till The End from the album Rosie. Jisoo is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy series Newtopia. By the latter half of this year, the band is set to return for group projects, their band activity banner YG Entertainment has confirmed.

GFriend

Girl band GFriend, who disbanded in 2021, are set to make a comeback this year after a three-year hiatus. The six-member band featuring members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji first debuted under the banner Source Music in 2015, releasing hits like Rough, Navillera and Sunrise. Their last release was the studio album Walpurgis Night, released in November 2020, which featured the single Mago. The band, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, has announced their reunion with the release of the album Season Of Memories on January 13. They have also announced a comeback concert which is set to kickstart on January 17.

GOT7

The reunion of third-generation K-pop boy band GOT7 is one of the most-anticipated events for fans this year. The seven-members group comprises Jay B, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Choi Youngjae, BamBam, and Kim Yugyeom. The last release of GOT7 was EP in May 2022. EP included the chartbuster single Nanana. The album was their first project after leaving JYP Entertainment in 2021. The singers also focused on their solo career before delivering iconic hits including Cotton Candy (Jinyoung) and Feeling Lucky (Jackson Wang). In December 2024, it was reported that GOT7 would be releasing a new album in January 2025. The new mini-album, Winter Heptagon, will be their first group project in almost three years.

EXO

With the return of singers Kai and Sehun from mandatory military service, the K-pop band EXO is set to make a comeback by the end of this year. Following the release of their last song Don’t Fight The Feeling in 2021, most of the band members — Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, and D.O. — were enlisted in the South Korean compulsory military services. Their upcoming album is expected to celebrate EXO’s rich legacy. During their hiatus from group activities, the singers have released several chartbusters including Rover (Kai) and Woo (Baekhyun). In a live stream last year, Suho, who is the leader of the band, announced that they are planning for a fan meet after Kai and Sehun return from military service.