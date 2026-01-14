MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Brazilian actress Beatriz Taufenbach deactivates Instagram account amid ‘Toxic’ teaser row

The teaser drew criticism over a scene showing Yash in an intimate moment with the actress in a car near a cemetery

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.01.26, 10:49 AM
Beatriz Taufenbach

Beatriz Taufenbach File picture

Brazilian model-actress Beatriz Taufenbach, who appeared in the steamy scene opposite Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups teaser, has deactivated her Instagram account amid growing backlash over the explicit scene.

The makers of Toxic unveiled the teaser on December 8 to mark Yash’s birthday.

The scene in question shows Yash getting intimate with a woman in a car near a cemetery.

Beatriz’s Instagram profile was no longer accessible on Wednesday, with searches for her handle displaying the message, “Profile isn’t available.”

Recently, Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting necessary action against the makers of Yash’s upcoming film.

The letter comes in the wake of a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party women’s wing against the film.

According to a report by news agency PTI, leaders of AAP women’s wing met the commission members and filed a petition urging them to remove the teaser from public domain.

Citing the petition submitted by AAP state secretary Usha Mohan, the commission said, “It is hereby requested to take further action on the subject mentioned in the petition after verifying it as per rules and to submit an action-taken report in this regard.”

Usha Mohan alleged in her petition that the “obscene and explicit content in the teaser is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children”.

She further said, “The scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.”

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Previously, the makers released first-look posters of Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. Nayanthara will be seen as Ganga, while Rukmini Vasanth essays the role of Melissa.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

