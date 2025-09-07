‘Bramayugam’ to ‘Kannur Squad’: 5 films starring Mammootty to stream on his birthday

As Malayalam superstar Mammootty turns a year older today, there is no better way to celebrate the occasion than bingeing on his films on OTT. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor, fondly called Mammukka by his fans, has played iconic characters. On his 74th birthday, here are five of his recent films that you can stream online.

Bazooka (2025)

Following his turn as a sleuth in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Mammootty takes on a fierce avatar in Bazooka, the actor’s latest film, which released in theatres in April. Directed by debutant filmmaker Deeno Dennis, the story revolves around a police officer who joins forces with a shrewd businessman to hunt a serial killer, devising a string of intricate games to lure and capture their target. The actioner also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shah, and Divya Pillai.

Streaming on: ZEE5

Bramayugam (2024)

Set in the 17th century, Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam unfolds within the walls of a crumbling mansion, where Mammootty's character, Koduman Potti, the last surviving member of a once-proud family, resides with his cook (Sidharth Bharathan). Thevan (Arjun Ashokan), a low-caste singer seeking freedom from slavery in his village, unexpectedly finds himself in the mansion. Much to his chagrin, Thevan learns that guests arrive at the mansion of their own free will, but leaving it is not in their hands, because of an ancient curse.

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Turbo (2024)

Following his seminal performance in Bramayugam, Mammootty is back in his massy avatar in Turbo, an action entertainer helmed by Vysakh. Mammootty plays a character named Jose, who is renowned for his fighting skills. This earns him the moniker Turbo. However, Turbo’s authority is challenged by the arrival of a formidable figure (Raj B Shetty), leading to a confrontation between the two.

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Kannur Squad (2023)

Mammootty plays the leader of a special investigation team in Roby Varghese Raj’s crime thriller Kannur Squad. The film is based on the true story of a team of cops who were part of a crime investigating squad led by Kannur SP S. Sreejith IPS. Mammootty portrays his role with commanding authority, exploring the grit and moral dilemma that is often a byproduct of the responsibilities of a police officer.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Kaathal: The Core (2023)

In Kaathal: The Core, Mammootty slips into the skin of Mathew Devassy, a retired politician whose domestic life is upended by a divorce petition filed by his wife — not for infidelity, but for his concealed sexuality. Mammootty sheds his superstar image in this Jeo Baby directorial to embody a man battling decades of repression. As Mathew confronts his truth in a conservative Christian setting, Mammootty lends him a quiet grace that never asks for sympathy, but compels understanding.

Streaming on: Prime Video