Bollywood veteran Dharmendra on ventilator support in Mumbai hospital: Report

Veteran actor Dharmendra is on ventilator support in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, as per reports.

The 89-year-old actor was reportedly rushed to hospital more than a week ago after he complained of breathlessness. In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery.He will turn 90 on 8 December, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," an insider told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

However, son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the Sholay star was on ventilator.

A source close to the actor told Mumbai-based tabloid Mid-Day that Dharmendra is under observation.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on December 25.