Sri Lanka rescues Iranian sailors after frigate IRIS Dena sunk in Indian Ocean

In this photo released by Sri Lankan President Media Division, Sri Lankan Navy sailors take one of the injured Iranian sailors from IRIS Dena warship to hospital after their ship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 4, 2026. (AP/PTI)

In this photo released by Sri Lankan President Media Division, Sri Lankan Navy sailors rescue Iranian sailors from IRIS Dena warship after their ship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, near Galle, Sri Lanka, March 4, 2026. ( AP/PTI)

A Sri Lanka Navy patrol craft arrives at Galle Harbour after completing a rescue mission involving Iranian sailors from the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, while at sea within Sri Lanka’s maritime search and rescue region, in Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, March 4, 2026. (REUTERS)

Injured Iranian sailors walk on Galle National Hospital premises to change ward, where they are receiving treatment, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

An injured Iranian sailor is moved on a stretcher at Galle National Hospital, where the sailors are receiving treatment, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

Injured Iranian sailors walk on Galle National Hospital premises where they are receiving treatment, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

Security personnel stand guard as an ambulance enters inside the Galle National Hospital, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

An Iranian Embassy staff (R) reacts while standing in front of Galle National Hospital, where injured sailors are receiving treatment, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

A man checks the local newspaper, follwoing a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

